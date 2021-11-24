A. Thomas "Tom" Hill, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 12 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, in the Washington Health System Greene in Waynesburg.
He was born Thursday, August 25, 1932 in Waynesburg. A son of the late Allen Thomas Hill and Josephine Pollock Hill.
Mr. Hill was affiliated with the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg. Tom was a 1950 graduate of Waynesburg High School and a graduate of Waynesburg College. He was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461 and a past member of the Borough Planning Committee and the Central Greene School Board.
He was also Past President of the Waynesburg Little League Baseball where he had coached for 25 years leading one team to the state tournament. Tom was Past President of the Rices Landing Boat Club and had been a 50 plus year member, his favorite pastime was sitting on the banks of the Mon River and watch as it rolled by. In addition to boating and sports he loved to travel, shoot pool, dancing, family and friends.
For 24 years he worked as a sales representative for R.J. Reynolds. Tom with his wife owned and operated the Waynesburg Restaurant from 1979 to 1993.
His wife Lola E. Forsythe Hill whom he married on August 09, 1952 died January 22, 2011.
Surviving are one son, Allen Thomas (Peggy) Hill, Jr. of Conway, SC., two daughters, Nancy F. Vollmer, of Waynesburg, and Nora H. (Dave) Coldren, of Waynesburg, four grandchildren, Jordan (Rolin Burghy) Hill, Aaron Hill, Adam Coldren, and Eric Coldren; two great-grandchildren, Aryana and Jaxon and several nieces and nephews. Tom was the last of his immediate family.
Deceased are one sister, Hope Hill Closser and one brother, John Byard "Jack" Hill.
Friends were received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street Waynesburg, PA 15370. There was additional visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the time of the service on Wednesday, November 24. Burial was in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, PA. The family has asked that we require everyone entering the funeral home to wear a mask. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.