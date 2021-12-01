Waynesburg
Alberta Wise, 99, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 11:30 p.m., in the Rolling Meadows Personal Care Home, Waynesburg.
She was born September 14, 1922, in Daybrook, W.Va., a daughter of the late Arnie and Inez Hamilton, and resided in Morris Township since she was five.
On January 5, 1946, Alberta married Keith L. Wise. The couple were happily married for 75 years.
Mrs. Wise was a member of the Union Valley Methodist Church. She was a 1941 graduate of Nineveh High School. She loved flowers and spent time growing them inside her home and out. Over the years she had various jobs, but being a homemaker and mother were her primary concerns.
She is survived by her husband, Keith L. Wise; two sons, Warren K. (Jean) Wise of Waynesburg, and Wayne Wise of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren, Joey Wise of Washington, Douglas (Susan) Wise of Sycamore, and Jessica (Bill) Stapleton of Fairmont, W.Va.; four great-grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren; and one brother, Shirl Hamilton.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are seven siblings, Carl Hamilton, Lena Chenney, Evelyn Price, Donald Hamilton, Garnet Smouse, Kenneth Hamilton and Lynn Hamilton.
Friends and family were received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of funeral services, Sunday, November 28, with Pastor Lanny Hewitt officiating, in the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, 724-499-5181. Interment followed in West Finley Cemetery, West Finley Township, Washington County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to Union Valley Methodist Church, c/o Brenda Tennant, 576 Amity Ridge Road, Amity, PA 15311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.