formerly of
New Kensington
Alfred F. Reiter, 77, of Muskegon, Mich., died Sunday, August 30, 2009, in the Poppen House, following a brief illness. The big fish in Lake Michigan can rest easy now that the "Hungry Fisherman" is no longer in pursuit.
He was born October 11, 1931, in New Kensington, to Harry and Bessie Caplan Reiter, and served his country as a military police officer in the U.S. Army.
Al married his college sweetheart, the former Sue Brown, June 3, 1959.
Mr. Reiter had been the director at Muskegon Junior Achievement for 30 years until retiring in 1993. He was a past recipient of the prestigious Liberty Bell Award, which he received from the Muskegon County Bar Association, for his service to the community.
He was a member of the Mona Lake Boat Club, past member of the Muskegon Rotary Club, and more recently, of the "Good Ole Boy's" Coffee Group, which met daily to discuss and solve local and world problems. Al loved salmon fishing, spending time on his boat, gardening, working in the yard, and being Avery's "Papa". He was larger than life, always on the go, and a true people person. He had wonderful close friends, who he enjoyed meeting with on a regular basis, especially since retiring. His family was blessed to have had such an amazing husband, father and grandfather, and will miss him very much.
Survivors include daughter, Jennifer (Dave Russell) Agard of Muskegon and her daughter, granddaughter and namesake, Avery Alyssa; son, Phillip Reiter (Christine Reiter) of Nolensville, Tenn., and their daughter, Addison who was born after his death; sister-in-law, Phyllis Reiter; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, and his sister, Jeannette Reiter Swift; brothers, Dr. Martin Reiter, Alvin Reiter and Kenneth Reiter. His beloved wife, Sue passed away September 10, 2021.
There will be a graveside service for Al and Sue Brown Reiter at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, at Fairall Cemetery in Waynesburg, with Pastor Timothy Meeks officiating. MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, is in charge of the local arrangements.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Muskegon County Community Foundation - Muskegon Public Schools Education Fund or Muskegon Junior Achievement. Visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the guest book. Clock Life Story - Muskegon Clock Life Funeral Home or www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.