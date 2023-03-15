Alfred "Freddie" Grant, Jr., 68, a resident of New Salem, passed suddenly, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in the Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was born in Waynesburg, a cherished son of Alfred G. Grant, Sr. and Geraldine Palo Grant.
Freddie was a creative animal. He was an accomplished lead guitarist and custom carpentry contractor. He created many custom baths, kitchens and cabinetry in the local area and was self-employed.
His guitar was his passion, and he was a lead guitarist in many local bands through the years. Some of his bands included "Celebration", "Studebaker Hawk", "Bus Stop Band" and "One Eyed Jack". He had a great sense of humor and valued the comedy in any situation no matter how serious.
Freddie's love of music was only surpassed by his devotion as a husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was an open-hearted and understanding man who enjoyed spending time "around the table" in conversations with his family and friends. He cherished the company of his grandson, his nieces, and especially enjoyed any time spent with his great-nieces and nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Grant Sr.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Cynthia L. Huffman Grant; loving daughter, Cara Brooke Mumford and husband Jason of Ocean Pines, Md.; grandson, Wyatt Mumford; mother, Dr. Geraldine Grant-Aceto; sister, Natalie Grant Sharpe and husband Gregory of New Salem; adoring nieces, Nina G. Mayers and husband Matt of Norwalk, Conn., Tara G. Polvinale and husband Daniel of New Salem, Maria G. Redman and husband Donald of Venetia, and Alexa G. Sharpe of Mesa, Ariz.; great-nieces and nephew, Ava and Ivy Mayers, and Francesca and Henry Polvinale; along with countless family members and lifelong musician friends.
A Celebration of life luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Fairbank Rod & Gun Club. Friends and family who would like to attend please contact niece Tara Polvinale.
The KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, is in charge of arrangements.
