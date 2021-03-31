Alice A. Guthrie, 80, of Rices Landing, died Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born September 19, 1940, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Francis Joseph and Hazel Bernice King Maher.
Alice was a homemaker.
On May 18, 1962, she married John G. Guthrie, who died January 11, 2016.
Surviving are three children, Kenneth A. Guthrie of Rices Landing, Ann Marie Myers of Wheatfield, Ind. and John G. Guthrie of Rensselaer, Ind.; four grandchildren; and a sister, Joan Maher of Colo.
Deceased is a daughter, Gretchen I. Guthrie.
Arrangements are private and entrusted to the BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
