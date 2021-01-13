Alice H. Boyles, 87, of Waynesburg, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, in Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 14, 1933, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late W. Clarence Headley and Lida Johnson Headley.
On December 30, 1950, she married William S. Boyles, who died October 29, 1985.
She was a 1951 graduate of Waynesburg High School.
Alice was employed as a food service worker for the Central Greene School District from 1968 to 1993. She cooked at the Whiteley and East Franklin Elementary Schools. A talented baker, she and was known for her pies and salt rising bread.
Alice was a former resident of Kirby. She was a member of the Whitley Creek Community Church and the Greene County Association of School Retirees.
Surviving are three daughters, Sonja S. Boyles, Cindy Lemley (Kevin) and Kim Chambers (Kevin), all of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Sarah Hughes, Todd Lemley, Alicia Moore and Audra Haines; seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Rebekah Hughes, Sophia and Tatum Moore, Noah and Isaac Lemley and Winni Haines. Also surviving is a sister, Dorothy Jeffries of Ohio; and two sisters-in-law, Wildo Headley of Waynesburg and Betty Headley of Memphis, Tenn.
Two sisters, Jessie Gray and Lorraine Johnston and three brothers, Howard, Roy and Donald Headley, are deceased.
Friends were received in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where private services were held Friday, January 15, 2021, with Rev. Joe Weaver officiating followed by interment in Greene County Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com. In lieu of flowers, eat a piece of pie.
