West Middletown
Alice Leverne Patterson Kelley, 98, of West Middletown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at McMurray Hills Manor, McMurray. She was born February 15, 1922, in West Middletown, to Albert B. and Eva May Ross Patterson.
On December 24, 1942, Alice married Leonard E. Kelley, who passed away in 1990.
Alice was a lifelong resident of West Middletown. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, gardening, baking, attending auctions at the Red Barn, watching game shows and solving word puzzles. She was a member of the Buffalo Homemakers and the West Middletown Garden Club. Alice was a lifelong member of the West Middletown Israel African Methodist Episcopal Church until it dissolved. At that time, she began attending Grove United Presbyterian Church until her illness prevented her from attending. Each year, Alice faithfully attended Lenten services at the circle of Presbyterian congregations in the West Middletown and Washington areas. She also enjoyed attending the annual church service held at the Washington County Fair.
Family and friends will remember Alice for her gentleness, kindness and huge loving heart. Through her love and concern for children, Alice became a foster mother to four children. She touched everyone's heart with whom she came in contact and had many loving and faithful friends.
Surviving are a son, Marvin E. Kelley Sr. (Joyce) of Washington; a daughter, Mary Carolyn Robertson (late husband Lawrence Robertson) of McKeesport; three grandchildren, Marvin E. Kelley Jr., Michael E. Kelley and Christopher D. Anderson; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Also left to cherish Alice's memory are a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and "special" friends who became an important part of her life.
Deceased, in addition to her husband and son-in-law, are two sisters, Phoebe Thomas and Mae Umphrey; five brothers, William Patterson, Homer Patterson, Everett Patterson, Robert Patterson and Emmett Patterson; a granddaughter, Stacey Robertson; and a grandson, Michael A. Brown.
Due to current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, services are private and entrusted to YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels. Private interment will take place at the West Middletown Cemetery.
The family requests donations be sent at the donor's choice to Grove United Presbyterian Church, West Middletown; the West Middletown Garden Club; or to the Buffalo Homemakers.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.