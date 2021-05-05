formerly of Rutan
Alice Pettit Randall, 92, of Washington, died Monday, May 3, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 9, 1928, in Rutan, Greene County, a daughter of the late Leroy E. and Jessie Phillips Pettit.
Mrs. Randall was a 1947 graduate of Washington High School and then went on to work for 30 years with JCPenney. After leaving there, she worked, part-time, for Washington Cemetery. She and her husband owned and operated Randall Heating and Plumbing for 40 plus years starting in 1970.
She often told stories of studying in a one-room schoolhouse in her youth.
On April 19, 1947, in Winchester, Va., she married Arthur L. Randall Sr., who died March 19, 2011.
Mrs. Randall was a member of Laboratory Presbyterian Church, where she formerly served as an elder and a deacon. She was also a member of the Washington Area Senior Citizens' Center.
Surviving are two sons, Lee (Debra) Randall Jr. and Bruce (Diana) Randall, both of Washington; a daughter, Cheryl Randall of Washington; a brother, Lloyd E. Pettit of Florida; six grandchildren, Scott (Janet) Randall, Jody "Ace" (Autumn Takacs) Randall, Elizabeth (Rob) Litman, Michael (Karen) Randall, Anthony "Tony" Randall and Stacey (Merritt) Pegram; 11 great-grandchildren, Emily, Stephen, Owen and Alaina Randall, Walker Randall, Jacob and Izabella Randall, Lauren Randall, Logan, Marah and Riley Pegram; three step-great-grandchildren, Anthony Little, Maddison and Jackson Takacs; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a son, Richard Randall; a sister, H. Jean Maslik; a grandson, Eric Randall; and a son-in-law, Barry Henry.
Friends were received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the PIATT AND BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. Services were conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 6, in Laboratory Presbyterian Church, 23 Manse Street, Washington, PA 15301, with Pastor Jason Freyer officiating. Interment followed in Washington Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church at the above address.
Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor and Andrew C. Piatt, director.
