Allan "Curly" Lee Simms, 80, of Aleppo, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Waynesburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born September 11, 1940, in Aleppo, a son of the late Grover J. and Genieve Anderson Simms.
Curly was a lifetime resident of Aleppo. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1958, where he became a member of the West Greene Hall of Fame in 1957 for the undefeated football team. He was a member of Centennial Church of God in Aleppo, where he was an elder, deacon, Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher and on the trustee board.
Curly married Anna McDonald September 8, 1963 and they were happily married for 56 years. He was a proud member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153, Gideons Organization, former member and vice president of the West Greene School Board of Education in the 1970s and the Laborers Union Pittsburgh Local 1058. Curly formerly owned his own sawmill and built log cabins. He was the head mechanic the last 18 years of his 31 year employment with Texas Eastern until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, watching West Greene High School sports, farming his cattle and woodworking. Curly especially loved his grandchildren. His favorite quote was, "I was extremely proud that I never took a drink in my life and I worked 31 1/2 years and never took a sick day."
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Robert Allan (Amy M.) Simms of Aleppo, William Jerdan (Amy J.) Simms of Center Township, Troy Andrew (Lora) Simms of Cameron, W.Va. and Stan Rex (Heather) Simms of Arden, N.C.; eight grandchildren, Kylie, Emily, Andrew, Kim, Ian, Eli, Isaac Simms, and Nathaniel Cumberledge; three siblings, William Joseph Simms of Aleppo, Austin Leroy (Barb) Simms of Waynesburg and Lillian Smith of Moundsville, W.Va.; two sisters-in-law, Kathryn (Kate) Simms and Janette Simms; his loyal companion "Roxie" his Jack Russell Terrier.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Charles Lee Simms, who was stillborn June 15, 1964; four siblings, Tex Howard, Willis Brooks, Richard Lynwood and Halford Silver Simms; three sisters-in-law, Dorothy, Joyce and Violet Simms; one brother-in-law, Albert Smith.
Friends were received Monday, Januaray 18 in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 19, in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Gray, officiating. A private burial will follow in Centennial Cemetery, Aleppo for family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or Centennial Church of God, 112 Minnie Hill Road, New Freeport, PA 15352.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
