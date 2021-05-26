Allen H. Headley Jr.

Wind Ridge
Allen H. "Smoke" Headley Jr., 82, of Wind Ridge, passed away, in his home, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 8:25 a.m. He was born November 10, 1938, in Wind Ridge, a son of the late Allen Harland Headley Sr. and Lydia Elizabeth Finnegan Headley.
Mr. Headley was a 1956 graduated of West Greene High School and a peacetime veteran in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Christian Church of Wind Ridge, also a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge #461. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, blue grass music and RV traveling as long as his health permitted.
He was a former member of the Painters Local Union 91, Charleston, W.Va., until retiring in 2000, and was last employed by the Chapman Corp., Washington, where he became a member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for 26 years prior to retiring again in 2017.
On December 22, 1961, he married Patricia (Mickey) Headley, who died November 10, 2015, after 53 years of marriage.
Surviving are three daughters, Stephanie Yeater of Cameron, W.Va., Michelle (Larry) Forinash and Patricia "Babe" Headley, both of Wind Ridge; a son, Patrick Headley of Wind Ridge; four grandchildren, Callie Truitt, Cody and Sadie Headley, and Toni Doman; two great-grandchildren, Harlan and Kimber Truitt; one sister, Shirley Beckman of Columbia, Ohio; and his very best friend, his pet dog, Smokey.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are a brother, Harry Headley; and four sisters, Esther Kubico, Betty Hammond, Ruby Hughes and Ruth Headley.
Friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 21, in the KESTERSON-RUSH FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, where a funeral service was held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, with Pastor Phillip Campbell officiating. Interment followed at Jacksonville Cemetery, Wind Ridge.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, www.donorrelations@shrinenet.org, or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.donors@stjude.org.
