Alvina Josephine Whipkey Areford, 84, of Rogersville, died at 9:25 a.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, in her home.
She was born Friday, July 8, 1938, in Five Forks, W.Va., a daughter of the late Leroy "Royal" Whipkey and Mary E. Kight Whipkey.
Mrs. Areford was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Waynesburg. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and taking care of her grandchildren. She worked as a housekeeper for the Bowlby Public Library, Respicenter in Waynesburg, and the Department of Welfare. She also was a homemaker.
Her husband, Samuel Alexander Areford, whom she married Thursday, December 31, 1987, died September 22, 2020.
Surviving is one daughter, Alvina Susie (Mark) Hamilton of Avella; two grandchildren, Shawn Victor and Miranda Hamilton; one great-grandson, Austin; one sister, Norma Phillips of Waynesburg; several stepchildren, stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one stepdaughter; four brothers, Guy Whipkey, Millard Whipkey, Hillard Whipkey and Audie Whipkey.
Friends were received from 12 to 2 p.m., the time of the service, Wednesday, November 9, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Scott Blair officiating. Burial in Enon Cemetery, Richhill Township, Greene County.
