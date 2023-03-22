Amelia Jean Cirota Dascenzo, 81, respected Jefferson-Morgan teacher, faithful Roman Catholic, beloved family member and kind soul, was welcomed joyously into Heaven, on Friday, March 17, 2023, after a long battle with various health issues.
Left to cherish her memory on Earth is her caregiver and devoted daughter, Jennifer, son-in-law, Kevin O'Neill, and her two grandchildren, Dylan Albert and Maura Amelia O'Neill, who were her sunshine.
Number six of nine siblings, Amelia is survived by her younger siblings, Jerome (Kathy) Cirota, Bernard (Linda) Cirota, and Constance (Herb) McConnell; her in-laws, Rose and Gert Cirota; Norma Dascenzo Magrey, (Jean) and Richard Dascenzo; and a host of beloved family here and in Italy.
Awaiting a reunion with her in Heaven is her husband, Albert Dascenzo; her parents Girolamo and Constance Voso Cirota; her siblings, Irene (Joe) O'Brochta, John Cirota, Carmen Cirota, Alberico (Jeanne) Cirota and Louise (James) Guibileo; her in-laws, Antonio and Genoveffa Lucantonio Dascenzo, Ezio, Guido, Ercole, Antonio and (Darlene) Dascenzo, Elizabeth (Harry) Furlong, Theresa (Doug) Adamson, (Leonard Magrey), Lucy (Vince) Libertini; special God-Daughter, Gina Marie Furlong; as well as nieces and nephews, who departed too soon.
Born in Denbo Heights in 1941, Amelia grew up in Clarksville, in the Braden Plan. Graduating from Jefferson-Morgan High School in 1959, as an honor student who was deemed "Most Intellectual", she remains in contact with many of her childhood friends through reunions. The first of her siblings to go to college, Amelia graduated with honors from Seton Hill College with BA in Education and a minor in English. It was there her love for English Literature blossomed, and where she found a guiding quote for her life "Her voice was ever soft, gentle and low an excellent thing in a woman." ~Shakespeare, King Lear.
Her years at Seton Hill created bonds of friendship outside of Greene County that were near to her heart.
A notable educator, Amelia's career spanned from 1963 until her retirement in 1997 in the Jefferson-Morgan School District. She began by teaching third grade, with her younger sister and nephew among her students. She continued her education and earned a Masters of Education from West Virginia University and a Reading Specialist / Supervisor Certification at California University of Pennsylvania. It was as a Reading Coordinator that co-worker friends schemed to introduce her to her lucky future husband, Albert, who was the building principal... and Italian! During her 34 year career, Amelia taught every grade and level of student. Her proudest accomplishments were establishing the high school's chapter of the National Honor Society in 1982, writing the curriculum for a Public Speaking course that graduated students requested of her to create so other seniors would be more prepared for college, and creating a speech and oral history writing course of which she achieved recognition by receiving the 1992-93 Instructional Leadership Award from the University of Pittsburgh. She ended her career in the elementary school as the Instructional Support Teacher; a position she instituted for the district and provided educator workshops to other area districts for their implementation. She sponsored many senior classes, organized beautiful Honor Society Induction ceremonies, and was loved and respected by students and colleagues.
Being an involved community member was something she and her husband shared, but her activism days began in the mid-1960s as a Kennedy Girl. She worked to support both John F. and Bobby Kennedy; which led to meeting their mother Rose at an event. Amelia was a member of professional, social and religious organizations where she held various positions.
She was a faithful member of both the Historic Church of Saint Peter's in Brownsville and Saint Oscar Romero Church in Canonsburg.
She was a member of the Business and Professional Women organization, Delta Kappa Gamma, Brownsville Sons and Daughters of Italy Rosa Garabaldi Lodge, Saint Peter's Catholic Daughters of America, Saint Oscar Romero's Ladies of Charity, Christian Mothers, and eucharistic minister, and was on the Canonsburg Hospital Pastoral Care team until her health prevented her from volunteering.
Amelia used her natural artistic talents to make everything special for any organizational or family event whether it was decorating cakes or penning beautiful calligraphy in books or certificates. She was a quiet worker who used her kindness to help those who needed it most.
After her 1969 Thanksgiving morning wedding to her husband of almost 50 years, Amelia moved from Clarksville to Brownsville where she lived in a home meant for a large family. Only able to have one child, she and Albert moved in 2009 to Canonsburg to be nearer to her daughter and family, where they supported their active grandchildren at every event. After Albert's death in 2019, a home with her daughter became the logical solution for her declining health and is where they've enjoyed their time together for the last 13 months.
What she will be remembered most for by her family is her delicious Italian foods, welcoming home, beautiful ceramic and tole painting pieces, love of Angels, unfailing faith, and daily rosary devotion to the Blessed Mother asking intercession to God for those in need. The peace Amelia's faith provided her brings comfort to those she loves and leaves behind.
Friends were welcomed from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in SALANDRA FUNERAL and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Joseph P. Salandra, LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120.
Additional visitation will take place from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in Saint Peter's Church, 300 Shaffner Avenue, Brownsville, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Those attending the mass are asked to meet at the church. Interment will be immediately following in the church grounds cemetery.
Donations can be made in Amelia's memory to St. Jude Hospital at: www.stjude.org.
To view or extend condolences please visit www.salandrafunerals.com.
