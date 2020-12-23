Andrew M. Swartz, 87 of Brownsville, died Saturday, December 12, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1933 in Denbo Heights, son of the late Andrew and Mary Fatyora Swartz.
Andy was a 1951 graduate of the now Beth-Center High school.
He had worked as a mechanic for Gordon Baking Company in Chicago, Ill., before returning to Washington County to retire.
Surviving are two brothers, Stephen (Delores) Swartz of Brownsville, with whom he had made his home the last few years, and John Swartz of Evergreen Park, Ill.
Deceased are two sisters, Mary Ann Sostak and Elaine Shashura; and a brother, William P. Swartz.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.