Andrew Regish

Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.