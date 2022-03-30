Andrew Regish, 78, of Jefferson, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
He was born August 8, 1943, in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, a son of the late John and Anna Zaharsky Regish.
Andrew was a graduate of Beth-Center High School, class of 1961.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany.
Andrew was a retired police officer with the City of Detroit Police, having been an officer for 25 years.
He was a member of the American Legion post #954, Jefferson; the Retired Detroit Police & Fire Fighters Association; and he enjoyed playing bingo and walking.
Surviving are three children, Andrew J. Regish, of Commerce Township, Mich., Andrea Regish, of Kent City, Mich., and Lisa Ann Regish-Bennett of Webberville, Mich.; longtime companion, Kathleen Matusky; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Stephen (Jean) Regish, of New Boston, Mich..
Deceased are nine siblings, Michael Regish, Charles Regish, Frank Regish, John Regish, twin brother, Joseph Regish, Anna Cole, Mary Pache, Irene Payne and Elizabeth Abraham.
Friends were received on Monday, March 28, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor; where funeral services were held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with Pastor James Cherry, officiating.
Entombment followed in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Military Honors were accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
Condolences may be expressed online at behm-funeralhomes.com.
