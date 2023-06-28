Andrew Simkovic, 99, of Carmichaels, and formerly of Nemacolin, passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
He was born October 30, 1923, in Edenborn, Fayette County, a son of the late Michael and Mary Matey Simkovic.
Andy served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and began working at the Nemacolin Mine in 1946 until 1958.
After working in various miscellaneous jobs, he obtained employment in 1960 with the Terex Motors Division of General Motors. Andy initially worked as an assembly line worker and ultimately retired in 1986 from the engineering department. He took classes in mechanics and hydraulics, and obtained his high school equivalency. Several of Andy's ideas were adopted by Terex Motors that resulted in cost savings for the company.
After his retirement, Andy enjoyed traveling, stayed active in senior activities and served his churches as an usher for 75 years at Our Lady of Consolation in Nemacolin and Saint Hugh Parish in Carmichaels. He enjoyed participating in turkey bingos at the church.
Andy was a fourth degree member of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Council No. 3569, Carmichaels and was awarded Knight of the Year in 2014 by the Mon Valley Chapter. In addition, he was a life member of the Nemacolin Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the Civil Defense Police of Pennsylvania for 12 years and a member of the Saint Hugh Senior Activity Group since 1987 where he served as president for five years. Andy's other memberships included the United Mine Workers of American Local 6290, the United Auto Workers of America Local 296, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4584, Masontown and American Legion Post 423, Masontown.
On June 28, 1948, he married Louise Orlosky, who passed away on May 8, 2010.
Surviving are three sons, David Simkovic (Patty) of Clarksville, Mark Simkovic and Thomas Simkovic, both of Carmichaels; six grandchildren: Jerry Simkovic (Carrie), Lori Wisniewski (Ken), Theresa Simkovic, Randi Bustamante (T.J.), Daniel Lasko (fiancee, Stephanie) and Angela Rector; seven great-grandchildren: Morgan (Josh), Julia, Toribio, Andres, Tanner, Garrett and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a great-grandson, Colby Simkovic; two brothers, Joseph Simkovic and Michael Simkovic; four sisters: Mary Simkovic, who died in infancy, Anna Zdrecky, Velma Strizak-Kesock and Josephine Kozlowski; and a daughter-in-law, Karen Simkovic.
Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, in the funeral home followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection at Saint Matthias Parish at Saint Hugh, Carmichaels with the Reverend James B. Farnan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Colby's Stars Foundation, Inc., 112 Bedillion Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
The John F. Kennedy Memorial Council No. 3569 will conduct a vigil service at 7 p.m. on Thursday, in the funeral home. The U.S. Navy will fold and present the interment flag at the graveside.
For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.