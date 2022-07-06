Anna Mae Oliphant King, 84, of Waynesburg, died at 2:47 a.m. Saturday, July 02, 2022, at home.
She was born Thursday, December 09, 1937, in Waynesburg. A daughter of the late Joseph Oliphant and Florence Pettigrew Oliphant.
Mrs. King enjoyed cooking, playing cards, checkers and watching TV, especially Gun Smoke. She also loved taking care of people. She worked for Myrtle's Town House Restaurant and Waynesburg Restaurant as a cook. She later worked as a caregiver with Hospice.
Her husband Thomas W. King, died March 27, 2020.
Surviving are five daughters, Diane (Gary) Tedrow, of New Freeport, Karen (John) Hughes, of Spraggs, Carol King, of Waynesburg, Christy King, of Waynesburg, and Lorraine (Chuck) Rush, of Waynesburg, eight grandchildren, 10 great- grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
Deceased are one daughter, Beverly Jo King; three brothers, Robert Oliphant, Chuck Oliphant, and Richard Oliphant.
Friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 05, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St Waynesburg, PA 15370 where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 06, with Pastor James Jarvis officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, PA. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
