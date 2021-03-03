Anna Marie Walas Rethage, 89, of Whiteley Township, died at 3:29 a.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Tuesday, August 4, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph Walas and Anna Messner Walas.
Mrs. Rethage was a member of the St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg. She belonged to the Knit and Stitch Club of Whiteley Township. She enjoyed game shows, canning and watching westerns. Anna Marie especially enjoyed music from the 1940s and '50s. She cleaned office buildings in Pittsburgh and belonged to the Local Service Employees International Union and was a homemaker.
Her husband, James R. Rethage, whom she married June 25, 1951, died February 12, 2019.
Surviving are one daughter, Judith (Paul) Broski of McMechen, W.Va.; two sons, Jim (Mary) Rethage of Waynesburg and Richard (Carol) Rethage of N.C.; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Bernadette Wyzkoski of Pittsburgh; one brother, Joseph Walas of Raleigh, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one grandson, Paul J. Broski; and two brothers, Robert Walas and Howard Walas.
Friends were received in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where private services were conducted with Father Albin McGinnis officiating. Private burial was in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
