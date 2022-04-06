Anna Ruth Miller, 82, of Washington, died Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Washington Hospital.
She was born August 24, 1939, in Greene County, a daughter of the late Ralph and Georgie Tennant Dean. Anna was raised by her stepparents, Charles and Marion Orndoff.
Anna graduated from West Greene High School, where she was a majorette.
She was a cashier at K-Mart for 15 years, and a waitress and cook at Airport Restaurant in Waynesburg. Anna enjoyed adult coloring books and shopping. She loved spending time with friends and family and her dog, Nugget.
In August of 1983, Anna married Joseph Anthony Miller, who died September 8, 2020.
Surviving are sons, Charles (Beth) Riggs of Waynesburg, and J.R. (Joyce) Riggs of Washington; daughter, Candice (Gary) Otte of Washington; brother, Bob (Donna) Dean of Waynesburg; along with eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her brothers, Diz Dean and Roy Dean; sister, Linda Byers; and grandson, Charles Riggs III.
Friends and family were received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 7, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8.
Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Additional information and a guest book are available at NealFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.