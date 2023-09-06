Anne Carr Tudish

Anne Carr "Weegie" Tudish, 99, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home.
Thursday, September 7, 2023 4:36 AM
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Some clouds. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 4:31 am
Anne Carr "Weegie" Tudish, 99, of Greensboro, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in her home.
She was born February 11, 1924, in Greensboro, a daughter of the late Walter P. and Mary L. Black Carr.
After graduating from Mapletown High School, Anne attended Strayer College in Washington, D.C.
She worked as an administrative assistant for an aircraft industry trade association in Washington during World War II.
On April 2, 1946, she married Peter Tudish, who died September 28, 2014.
As a military wife, she traveled extensively with her husband, living in England, France, and many locations in the United States. After returning to Greensboro in 1970, Anne took up golf, an activity she enjoyed with her husband and friends for many years. An avid reader and gardener, she also took special pleasure in preparing holiday celebrations for her family.
Anne was a longtime member of the congregation of Mt. Calvary Methodist Church in Garards Fort.
Surviving are a daughter, Catherine Tudish of Corinth, Vt.; a son, Kevin Tudish of San Jose, Calif.; a granddaughter, Giavanna Tudish of Santa Barbara, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a son, Timothy Paul Tudish; two sisters, Pattie Huey and her husband, Robert, Phyllis Radovich and her husband, Edward; and a brother, Dickie Carr.
The family wishes to thank the volunteers of Meals on Wheels, the staff of Amedisys Hospice, and the dedicated caregivers who made it possible for Anne to spend her final days at home.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where the funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, with the Rev. Edward Hanley officiating. Interment followed at Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mt. Calvary Methodist Church, c/o Donna McKahan, 906 Bobtown Road, Dilliner, PA 15327.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.