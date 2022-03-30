Anthony H. Brnusak

Anthony H. "Tony" Brnusak, 62, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
He was born April 27, 1959, in Franklin Township, Greene County, a son of the late Anthony O. Brnusak Jr. and Mary Pauline Juran Brnusak.
Anthony was a 1976 graduate of Carmichaels High School and went on to attend Waynesburg University.
He worked for Washington Steel, Jessup Steel, and, most recently, for Pennsylvania Transformer, from where he retired in 2019.
Tony was an avid athlete and loved playing tennis. He was the president of Washington Adult Baseball, where he also umpired and was a regular in the game line up.
Surviving are his companion of 30 years, Monica Marshman; her family (who was also considered his family), Ryan Marshman, Ashley (Andrew) Gradert, Karson Marshman and Emma Gradert.
Friends were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 28, in the Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington. All other services were private.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com. Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, Douglas M. Jones, supervisor and Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director.
