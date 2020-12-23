Anthony J. Celli

Anthony "Tony" J. Celli, age 50, of Waynesburg, formerly of Carmichaels, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in his residence following a lengthy illness.
He was born November 3, 1970 in Waynesburg, a son of the late William Darrel and Mary Jane Urbany Celli.
Tony attended Jefferson Morgan High School and the Greene County Career and Technology Center. He was employed at Greene ARC in Waynesburg as a paper shredder, and attended the former Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Rices Landing, Pa. Tony enjoyed watching movies and riding motorcycles with his father.
Surviving is a sister, Lisa A. Celli of Waynesburg; aunts, Dolly Dolansky of Rices Landing, Bernadine Hicks of Brookpark, Ohio, Joan Cihon of Mentor, Ohio, and Mildred Shumar of Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Also surviving are several cousins.
Family and friends are welcome to meet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 19 and attend a Mass of the Resurrection at St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, Carmichaels with the Rev. James Farnan as celebrant. Interment will be private and under the direction of Yoskovich Funeral Home 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, Pa.
CDC guidelines of wearing a mask and social distancing will be followed at the church.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the: Epilepsy Association of Western and Central PA, 1501 Reedsdale St., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.