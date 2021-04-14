Point Marion
Anthony "Tony" Paoli, 87, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born August 10, 1933, in Newtown, Dunkard Township, he was a son of the late Vito and Raquela Faga Paoli.
Following graduation in 1953 from Jefferson High School, he served in the U.S. Navy after the Korean Conflict.
Tony was a barber in Point Marion for many years before going to work in the coal mines. He retired in 1996 from the Cumberland Mine in Greene County. He was a faithful member of St. Hubert Roman Catholic Church in Point Marion, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Shulsky Paoli; three children, Brad Paoli and wife Julie of Smithfield, Andrea Vanhorn of Morgantown and Lynda Paoli Marcinko of Falling Waters, W.Va.; and three grandchildren, Sophia Marcinko, Annalia and Gianni Paoli.
His oldest son, John Anthony Paoli, passed away in 1975. Tony was the last of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by brothers James, Vito Jr. and John Paoli; and a sister, Virginia Vrana.
Due to the current health crisis, all services for Tony will be private and for his family only. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment, following his Funeral Mass in St. Hubert's, will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park, with military honors accorded at graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts.
Remembrances for the family may be left at www.herod-rishel.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be mailed to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.
