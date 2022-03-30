Apryl Dawn Higginbotham, 41, of Waynesburg, died suddenly Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Heritage Valley Hospital-Sewickley.
She was born July 12, 1980, in Morgantown, W.Va., a daughter of William "Bill" Ross of Hagans, W.Va., and Rose Marie Rowan Ross Lemley of Morgantown. She has been a resident of Waynesburg since 2012.
Mrs. Higginbotham attended the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waynesburg.
She was a 1998 graduate of the University High School and briefly attended West Virginia University, both in Morgantown.
Mrs. Higginbotham enjoyed reading, crocheting and flower arranging.
She was last employed at Giant Eagle in Morgantown and Target in Washington.
On May 26, 2012, she married Douglass Edward Higginbotham, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and her parents, are a daughter, Kylea Higginbotham, and a son, Isaac Ross, both at home; a brother, Justin Lemley of Morgantown; paternal grandmother, Juanita Kemp of Hagans; stepmother, Kathy Ross of Hagans; stepsister, Trina Knicely of Hagans; two stepbrothers, David Parker of Granttown, W.Va., and Bryan Parker of Parkersburg, W.Va.
Deceased are her maternal grandparents, Dio and Ruth Rowan; and paternal grandfather, Willard Ross.
Family and friends were received from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, March 31, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15370, with Pastor Rick Croyle officiating. Private interment was held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the family, c/o P.O. Box 648, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
