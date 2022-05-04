Barbara A. Morris, 80, of Waynesburg, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born June 6, 1941, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Fred M. and Florence Fullick Forshey.
Barb worked at Ruby Memorial Hospital in the OBGYN - Labor and Delivery Center, for 27 years.
On August 2, 1958, she married James M. "Jake" Morris, who died June 11, 2006.
She was a member of the Oak View United Methodist Church and the Women of the Moose Lodge #888, Waynesburg.
Surviving are eight children: James "Skip" (Carla) Morris, Jr. of Virginia Beach, Va., Robert K. Morris of Waynesburg, Debra (Brian) Bosworth of Waynesburg, David S. (Dori Daniels) Morris of Waynesburg, Charles F. (Shelly) Morris of Waynesburg, Steve W. (Wendy) Morris of Waynesburg, Scott E. (Rebecca) Morris of Waynesburg, Mitzi L. (Bob Hensel) Morris of Daytona Beach, Fla.; 13 grandchildren; four Step-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one due August, 2022; four step-great-grandchildren
Deceased is a son, George A. Morris; three brothers, Ernest Forshey, Allen Forshey and Jerry Forshey.
Friends were received, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, and a celebration of her life followed the service at the VFW in Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barb's name to Cross your Paws Rescue, www.crossyourpaws.com
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
