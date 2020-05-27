Formerly of Waynesburg
Barbara Andrews Deblock, 95, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz.
She was born Barbara Lucille Chisler November 28, 1924, in Brier Hill, a daughter of Thomas Oliver and Grace Huffman Chisler.
She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1942 and worked at McCrory's Five & Dime. During World War II, she worked at the Duncan Miller defense plant.
In 1943, Barbara married Calvin Andrews and moved to Charleroi, where they became the parents of five children. After Calvin' sudden death in 1956, she moved her family to Waynesburg.
She was first employed in the pajama factory, followed by positions in the Greene County Register and Recorder's Office and the Prothonotary's Office.
In 1963, she married Edward Deblock. In 1964, they moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and she again became a full-time homemaker. In 1965, they relocated to Phoenix, Ariz., where she was a member of Morningside Presbyterian Church. Edward passed away in 1984.
Barbara is survived by her five children, Kathleen Beckner, Robert Andrews, Sharyn Mapes (John), Thomas Joseph Andrews and Gilbert Andrews (Linda); six grandchildren, Donna, Carrie, Cheryl, Katharine, Todd and Tina; stepgrandchildren Whitney, Eddie, Jim, Michael and Shawna; and stepdaughters-in-law Cheryl Deblock and Cheri Deblock. Several great-grandchildren and other extended family members also survive.
She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Rayna Marie Andrews; and her stepson, Edward Deblock Jr.
Due to the state and federal guidelines and restrictions for COVID-19 events, the viewing and services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Interment in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
