Barbara Ann Kimmel Wise, 82, went to be with her Lord Sunday, August 20, 2023, after a five-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease.
She was born August 30, 1940, in West Finley Township, Washington County, a daughter of the late Edward "Ted" and Mary Tilton Kimmel.
Barbara attended grade school in the two-room schoolhouse in Graysville, where her parents owned the local general store. She attended high school at Rogersville and West Greene in 1958, where she played the trumpet in the band.
After graduation she attended Penn Commercial Business College in Washington and graduated with honors. Barbara also took piano lessons in Graysville as a child, which allowed her to play as an adult for children in Sunday school. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir. Her church relationships were maintained her whole life.
Barbara first worked in the office of Tigard Valley Glass Company, then at Hood Insurance Company, where she met her future husband, Layton Wise. She and Layton married September 26, 1964.
Barbara was devoted to her husband's endeavors, of which there were many, primarily his antique car hobby. She, thus, was a charter member of the Covered Bridge Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America and was its first news editor. Barbara served in this position under numerous presidents, up to present date, the 36-year history of the club. Her adventures in the club, as well as the Cantankerous Model T Ford Club, Model A Ford Club, and Panhandle Region of the AACA, took her over 10,000 miles on tours in a Model T and more than 28,000 miles in a Model A, plus many miles in her pink breast cancer awareness Mustang. These adventures allowed her to make acquaintances with people from all over the world.
After Barbara's children began attending grade school, she was eager to reenter the workforce. She was the assistant to Attorney Long for about 10 years, then the secretary to the minister at West Washington United Methodist Church for several years until her and Layton retired. This was a time to travel and spend the bad winter months in Florida. In 2000, a one-month cruise to 12 cities in the Mediterranean and Europe was a life-time experience, followed by numerous cruises to Mexico, Alaska, Western Caribbean, Nassau, New England, and dozens of week-long antique car tours, all over Florida and other states. Hawaii was already scratched off the bucket list at her 25th wedding anniversary.
Barbara worked to support all three children so they could complete their college educations. This was carried on by the next generation, with all six grandchildren receiving the same support from their mothers.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her three children, Marci Lynn (Mark) Wise Witouski of Gibsonia, Kristi Sue (Jason) Wise Roehm of San Marcos, Calif., and Andrew Scott (Mary Ellen) Wise of Graysville; six grandchildren, Alexander, Collin and Victoria Witouski of Gibsonia, Serena Roehm of San Marco, Laura (Patrick) Wise Reade, and Andrew (Anna) Wise, both of Graysville; and her sister, Donna Mae (Ralph) Kimmel Dogil of Pelham, Ala.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, in the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. A second visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, August 25, in Unity Presbyterian Church, Graysville, PA 15337, with Pastor David Lowe officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Unity Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 116, Graysville, PA 15337.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
