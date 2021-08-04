Barbara E. Adamson, 79, of Carmichaels, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
She was born August 20, 1941, in Zollarsville, a daughter of the late Levi and Maude Pinkney Morris.
Barb and her husband owned and operated Adamson's Home Improvements in Marianna, where they had lived for many years. She had also operated a catering business from her home at one time.
She was a founding member of Faith Baptist Church, Waynesburg.
On July 23, 1960, she married Raymond E. Adamson Sr., who died August 23, 2016.
Barb enjoyed baking, painting, reading the Bible and most of all spending time with her loving family.
Surviving are four children, Raymond Adamson Jr. of Clarksville, Maudetta (John) K. Adamson Greenwell of Huntingtown, Md., Melissa (William) J. Adamson Crick of Carmichaels, Melana L. Adamson Bell of Washington; eight grandchildren, Raymond Adamson III, Lani Adamson, Holly Adamson, Joel Pekar, Sarah Greenwell, Damyn Crick, Joshua Greenwell, Samuel Greenwell; three great-grandchildren, Emily Adamson, Ella Giedl and Eliza Wise; two sisters, Shirley Ratica of Brownsville and Deatra Bennington of Marianna.
Deceased are five brothers, Abram, John, Leroy, Edward and Robert Morris; and three sisters, Thelma Hutchinson, Dolly Leonard and Edna Mae Reno.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 4, in BEHM FUNERAL HOME, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 5, in the Faith Baptist Church, 793 Lippencott Road, Waynesburg (Lippencott), PA 15370, with the Rev. Paul Roofner officiating. Interment followed in Horn Cemetery, Marianna.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.