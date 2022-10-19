Barbara Elizabeth "Babs" Wunder Weimer, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 7:41 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Harmony Assisted Living in Morgantown, W.Va.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022 7:06 AM
Barbara Elizabeth "Babs" Wunder Weimer, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 7:41 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Harmony Assisted Living in Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born Thursday, October 12, 1933 in Jefferson, Pa., daughter of the late John Wunder and Ann Clipper Wunder.
Mrs. Weimer enjoyed being with her family, traveling, playing Bridge and shuffleboard. She was past president of the South Gate Shuffleboard Club in Clearwater, Florida during the winter months. She was a member of the PA Association of School Retirees, the Gasco Club, and a short time was a volunteer at the former Southwest Regional Hospital in Waynesburg. Barbara was a 1951 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and a 1968 graduate of Waynesburg College. She retired from West Greene School District after teaching elementary school for 28 years.
Her husband, James Stidger Weimer, whom she married on September 19, 1953 in Topeka, Kansas died May 9, 2018.
Surviving are three sons, Dr. Vance (Andrea) Weimer, of Smithfield, Pa., Michael (Mary Ellen) Weimer of Howard, Pa., and Daniel Weimer and fiance Linda McGowan of Waynesburg. seven grandchildren, Leslie (Stafford) Rogers, James A. (Dena) Weimer, Ben (Brittany) Weimer, Joe (Katie) Weimer, Cindi (Shawn) Martin, Cody Weimer and his fiance Lauren, and Jay (Katie) Weimer; 11 great-grandchildren, Alana Weimer, Addison Weimer, Ian Weimer, Alex Rogers, Zack Rogers, George Weimer, Wyatt Weimer, Collin Weimer, Lydia Weimer, Owen Martin, Robert Martin; a brother; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is a sister, Josephine West.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the hour of the service Saturday, October 15, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Craig Moore officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Information available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.