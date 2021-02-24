Barbara J. English Stephenson

Barbara J. "Bobbee" English Stephenson, 89, of Waynesburg, died at 6:11 a.m. Thursday, February 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born Wednesday, March 25, 1931, in Valencia, a daughter of the late Emerson H. English and Anna Linton English. She was raised by Grover and Fannie Linton, and her aunt, Judith Linton.
Bobbee was a member of the Fairall United Methodist Church. She enjoyed arts and crafts as well as sports. She especially loved watching wrestling and go-cart racing. At one time she worked as the candy clerk at G.C. Murphy Five and Dime store in Waynesburg and was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, James C. Stephenson, whom she married September 28, 1950.
Also surviving are one son, Johnny Bill (Nancy) Stephenson of Athens, Ohio; two granddaughters, Shannon (Brad) Holtz and Stefani (Josh) Slattery, all of Copley, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Holtz, Braxton Holtz, Wyat Slattery, Noah Slattery and Hanna Grace Slattery; one sister, Shirley Brosenitsch of Mars; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, Scott L. Stephenson; three sisters, Patty Marburger, Marianne Beckett and Peggy Margaret Trout; and one brother, William English, who died as a small child.
The family would like to thank all those who helped with the great care that was given to Bobbee.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. There will be a memorial service to be announced following winter.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
