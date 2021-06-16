A greeting of friends for Barbara J. "Bobbee" Stephenson, who died Thursday, February 18, 2021, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, June 19, in Fairall United Methodist Church, 583 White Barn Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating.
MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial of her ashes will be in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
