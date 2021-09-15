A memorial service will be held for Ronald Duane Barr, who passed away December 9, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 18, in Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church in Prosperity. A reception will be held at 1 p.m. for friends and family at the Union Grill in Washington.
