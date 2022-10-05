Barry Loren Watson, 57, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in his home.
Wednesday, October 5, 2022 6:26 AM
Barry Loren Watson, 57, of Rogersville, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in his home.
Born February 16, 1965, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James L. and Marie Stockdale Watson of Holbrook.
Barry was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1983. Barry attended the Rogersville United Methodist Church and the First United Methodist Church when he resided in Waynesburg. He had a strong faith in God and recently invited a neighborhood child to attend church with him. He started working at age 16 at the Waynesburg Shop-n-Save to save money to buy his first love, a Chevrolet Camaro that he painted candy apple red. He went on to work as a Project Manager at Chapman Corporation for over 20 years and Mark West and Matrix for a combined six years. He also worked as a Sales Specialist for Lowes in Uniontown.
He enjoyed taking his daughter and her friends shopping and to the movies, shooting guns with his son, restoring his Chevy pickup truck and hanging out with his favorite dog Bubby.
He loved spending time with his mother while she was alive. He also loved singing, including singing with his best friend's band while in high school. His voice could be heard for miles as he mowed the lawn, made dinner for his children's friends or while doing a menial task. His voice will be greatly missed.
Barry is survived by, two children, Alex Watson, of Rogersville and Rachel Watson, of Carmichaels; seven siblings, Anita Bostjancic, of Monroeville, James (Linda) Watson, of Holbrook, Barbara Mooney, of Sycamore, George (Trina) Watson, of Hickory, Harry L. (Joyce) Watson, of Columbia, TN., Nanette (Rick) Beazell, of Waynesburg, and Becci Watson, of Holbrook; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom he loved very much.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Justin L. Watson.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy. Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.