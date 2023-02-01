It is with great sadness that the family of Beatrice K. King announces that she has gone home to be with her Jesus. Angels came for her January 14, 2023, and took her to her eternal rest after a valiant fight with heart disease.

Beatrice's story began in Mill Gap, Va., May 21, 1933, when she was born to the late Oscar and Pearl Chestnut Dill.
In the late 1930s she moved to Waynesburg with her aunt and uncle, Genevieve and Stewart Deaver, both deceased, and took their last name.
On December 9, 1950, she married James F. King, Jr., now deceased, and from this union a daughter was born in 1953. They divorced in 1983.
In 2000, Beatrice moved to Largo, Fla., where she passed away, in her home, surrounded by family and friends.
Beatrice was a graduate of Waynesburg High School, Class of 1952.
She was a retiree from Greenway Manufacturing with 30 years of service, and from the Pinellas County School District with 15 years of service.
She was a member of the Martha V. Paul, Chapter 404, Eastern Star, Washington. She was an active member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo.
Beatrice was an avid round dancer and was a member of several dance groups. She enjoyed playing canasta with her card group, reading and visiting with family and friends. Beatrice was a one-of-a-kind and loved by all who knew her.
She leaves a daughter, Cleo, and son-in-law, Jorge Griffith of Colorado Springs, Colo.; a grandson, James C. Mohn of Waynesburg; and many close friends in Largo remember her.
Beatrice was interred in a family cemetery in Mill Gap. A private graveside family memorial service is planned for a future date.
Funeral arrangements by Moss Feaster Funeral Home, 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, Fla. (727-562-2070).
