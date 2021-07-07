A greeting of friends for the family of Grace F. Bebout, who died February 21, 2021, will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, July 9, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Waynesburg, with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating. Burial was in Fairall Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.
