Benice Coder, 90 of Waynesburg, died Saturday, November 5, 2022.
She was born February 21, 1932 in Windber, Somerset County, a daughter of the late Anthony H. and Mary Catherine Przywara Cwik.
Benice was a graduate of Windber High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She was an elementary school teacher in the Southeastern Greene School District and taught mainly in the Bobtown Elementary School.
Benice enjoyed traveling and Polka music and dancing.
On December 28, 1955 she married Vernon D. Coder, who died April 25, 1998.
Surviving are four children, Dave (Cindy) Coder of Waynesburg, Dan (Tara) Coder of Corning, Iowa, Maria (Frank) Hartley of Green, Ohio and Dale Coder of Cupertino, Calif.; eight grandchildren, Mallory, Sarah, Ryan, Lauren, Rebecca, Chelsea, Thomas and Martin; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver and friend, Gloria Hoyle.
Deceased in addition to her husband; is a daughter-in-law, Karin Coder; two brothers, Dr. John Cwik and Frank Cwik; four sisters, Amelia Kaplan, Helen Roman, Mary Roman and Anne Sank.
A graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:00 pm in St. John Cantis Cemetery, Windber, PA 15963. Arrangements are entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Greene County Memorial Hospital Foundation, 7 East High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
