Benjre Doris Neff, 81, of Waynesburg, passed away after a brief illness Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Russell Neff; caring mother of Randy Schreiber and Dennis (Heike) Schreiber; loving stepmother of Danny (Charlotte) and Tracy (Tom); cherished sister of John (Jacqui), Peter (Barbee), Tracy, Dixie, and Linda (Dec).
Benjre enjoyed attending church, doing her crossword puzzles, and playing with her beloved dog, Maggie. She loved working in her woodshop and building cabinets with her son, Randy. Benjre greatly enjoyed meeting new people and creating lasting friendships. She will be greatly missed.
