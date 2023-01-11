Bernard Franklin "Bruno" Stump, 86, of Mt. Morris, died at 9 p.m. Sunday, January 08, 2023, in the Morgantown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morgantown, WV.
Bernard Franklin "Bruno" Stump, 86, of Mt. Morris, died at 9 p.m. Sunday, January 08, 2023, in the Morgantown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morgantown, WV.
He was born Friday, September 25, 1936 in Stumptown, WV. A son of the late Norman E. Stump and Stella Vannoy Stump.
Mr. Stump was a member of the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God. He enjoyed working on small engines, lawn mowers and taking care of people. He loved playing baseball, and fast pitch softball and watching football. When his health permitted he raced go-carts. For several years Mr. Stump was a coal miner at the Federal #2 Coal Mine in Fairmont, WV.
His wife, Joanna Marie Stoneking Stump, whom he married on June 08, 1957 died July 2, 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Deborah J. Stump, of Mt. Morris, Sandy (Steve) Fenstermacher, Waynesburg, and Sherry (Douglas) Morris, of Fairmont, W.Va., one son, Brian K. Stump, of Mt.Morris; seven grandchildren; and one great- grandchild; one brother, Richard "Dick" Stump, of Mt. Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, Douglas F. Stump; three sisters, Lucille Thomas, Bertha May Patricia, Eva Gene Kelley; six brothers, Odell Stump, Thomas Stump, Isaac Stump, Loren Harry Stump, Terry Stump, Milton B. Stump.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m on Thursday, January 12, in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc., 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478 Mount Morris, PA 15349 There will be additional visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Mt. Morris Gospel Tabernacle Assembly of God, 103 School Road Mt. Morris, PA, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Adams officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris, PA. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
