Beth Ann Barnhart, 56, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home. Beth was born October 27, 1965, in New Martinsville, W.Va. She was the daughter of Kathryn Sue Gorby Milliken Moore, of Knob Fork, W.Va., and the late Phillip S. Milliken.
Beth was retired from her many years as a dental hygienist, working originally with Dr. Bruce Shipe and later Hancheck Family Dentistry. Beth's passion for people, her garden and especially her family, will be remembered long after her passing.
Surviving is her husband, Kevin Barnhart; three sons and their spouses, Hunter Barnhart and his wife, Lindsay, Tanner Barnhart and his wife, Kalee, and Hogan Barnhart; one brother and his spouse, Kevin Milliken and his wife, Lori; one sister and her spouse, Suzanne Rexroad and her husband, Mark; one grandson, Beckham Barnhart; her stepfather, Thomas Neil Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends were welcomed at the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Additional visitation will be held at the Tennant Funeral Home, 2678 Hornet Highway, Hundred, W.Va., from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. on October 12, 2022, with Pastor Tom Ribar officiating.
In lieu of flowers, Beth asked that donations be made to the Waynesburg Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 392, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
The Tennant Funeral Home, 304-775-2555, is in charge of arrangements.
