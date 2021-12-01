Bette Dolores Strosnider Cumberledge, 93, of Pickerington, Ohio, formerly of Brave died on Monday, November 29, 2021, in Pickerington, Ohio.
She was born Monday, October 08, 1928 in Wana,W.Va. A daughter of the late James Strosnider and Ruth Rinehart Strosnider.
Mrs. Cumberledge was a member of the Peace United Methodist Church in Pickerington, Ohio and was a former member of the Kents Chapel in Brave. She was a Homemaker.
Her Husband George F. Cumberledge, Jr. whom she married on August 12, 1972, died January 24, 2011.
Surviving are one daughter, Staci L. (Michael) Murphy, of Pickerington, Ohio, one son, Charles (Dianne) Hunnell, Jr. of Fairview, W.Va., six grandchildren, and six great- grandchildren, one brother, James Strosnider, of Jacksonville, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is one granddaughter, six sisters and one brother.
At the request of the deceased there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370 have been entrusted with her arrangements. Private entombment will be in the Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, Pa. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
