Betty Jean Crumrine Waychoff-Hollowood, 87, of Waynesburg, died at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home in Waynesburg, following a brief illness.
She was born Thursday, December 6, 1934, in Millsboro, a daughter of the late Stanley Boyd Crumrine and Louise Roberts Crumrine, one of nine children.
While raising her family, Betty did sewing out of her home until she started working at Hudson's Jewelers in Waynesburg. For a time, she worked for Richard and Ruth Battistoni at Waynesburg Sewing Center. She eventually purchased the business in 1985 and closed at the end of March 2022 due to health concerns. For 37 years, with the help of her daughter, Linda, they did day-to-day alterations, mending, tuxedo rentals, gown alterations, and "a little bit of everything." Civic minded, they donated tuxedos for such events as Rain Day, Mr. West Greene, and Mr. Jeff-Morgan and the King Coal Festival to name a few.
In addition to her work at the Waynesburg Sewing Center, Betty loved to bake, make chocolate candies in molds, quilt (she made several for members of her family during Covid), make occasional trips to the Meadows, and follow her family and friends on Facebook or as she called them, "her kids"
She was a member of the Mather Christian Church, the Waynesburg Lions Club, Harvey-Aleppo Grange and the Ladies Auxiliary for Center Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 in Rogersville until her health prevented her from continuing in an active role.
Her first husband, James B. Waychoff Jr., whom she married February 9, 1954, died December 21, 1989.
Surviving are four daughters, Eydie (Dave) Baker of Waynesburg, Debbie (Ray) Ostrich of Jefferson, Linda (Rick) Keller of Waynesburg, and Jayme (Les) Bedilion of Waynesburg; one son, James Boyd (Martha) Waychoff of Schwenksville; 11 grandchildren, Kim Baker, Jeff Ostrich, Craig Ostrich, Nicole Hanning, Brian Keller, Amy Waychoff, Andrew Waychoff, Elizabeth Patton, Jessica Galloway, Richelle Tharp, Jackie Ealy; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Thomas Crumrine of Friendsville, Tenn., and Ray (Shirley) Crumrine of Uniontown.
On September 15, 2007, she married John Thomas Hollowood, Sr., who died February of 2008. Surviving this marriage are her husband's three sons, who became part of her family, Tom (Carrie) of Eighty-Four, Mark Hollowood of California and Kurt Hollowood of Melbourne, Fla.; as well as three additional grandchildren, Heath, Lindsay and Michael; and eight additional great-grandchildren.
Deceased are two sisters, Ruth Ann O'Neil, Mary Jane Steibler; and four brothers, Lewis Crumrine, William Crumrine, Robert Crumrine and Daniel Crumrine.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 3, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where visitation continued from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, August 4, with the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Wilson and Pastor Josh Koss officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. The Waynesburg Lions Club will hold a visitation at the funeral home at 6 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., the Rogersville Fire Auxiliary will also hold a visitation.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Waynesburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 467, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
