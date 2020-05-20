Betty Jean Dugan, 91, of Greensboro, died Friday, May 15, 2020 in the J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. following a brief illness.
She was born March 26, 1929, in Masontown, a daughter of the late James C. and Elizabeth Williamson Howard.
Mrs. Dugan was a 1948 graduate of Mapletown High School and lived in the Greensboro area all of her life. She was an avid bowler and loved to play cards, especially a friendly game of poker.
Mrs. Dugan was a lifelong member of the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Greensboro, where she taught CCD for over thirty years and a current member of the St. Matthias Parish.
She was the epitome of a perfect grandmother, one who adored her grandchildren. On October 15, 1949 she married Warner Lee Dugan, who died March 6, 2003.
Surviving are a son, Christopher L. (Deborah) Dugan of Canonsburg; three grandchildren, Brian, Mark and Elizabeth Dugan all of Canonsburg; one great granddaughter, Emmeline Ann McCluskey who was "the light of her life." Also surviving is a Goddaughter, Marlaina Stevenson of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased in addition to her husband and parents is a son Mark Warner Dugan.
Arrangements are private and private entombment will take place at Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg, Pa.
Were under the direction of the Yoskovich Funeral Home, Carmichaels.
