Betty Jean White, 90, of Waynesburg, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022.
Betty was born March 16, 1932, to the late Holland and Edith Kiger.
After graduating from Waynesburg High School in 1950, she married Charles White July 23, 1950, and remained happily married until his passing June 4, 2005.
Betty was a longtime member of Washington Street United Methodist Church.
In addition to raising her two sons, she worked as an assistant to the late Dr. Paul Greenlee, as a clerk at McCracken's Pharmacy, and as a cashier at Waynesburg Central High School.
Betty was legendary among family and friends for her love of shoe shopping, cooking, gardening, keeping up with family news, and for keeping an impeccably clean and tidy house.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen L. White (Jaclyn Herring) and Randy White (Helen); five grandchildren, Brennen and Kenna White, Jason White (Jayme), Tracy Eberhardt (Jonathan) and Christopher White (Danielle Dratch); six great-grandchildren Alexandria, Kayla, Ellie, Paige, Taylor and Danika; and several nieces, nephews and longtime friends.
In addition to Betty's husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Kiger and Richard Kiger; and a sister, Janice Berdine.
Friends and family were invited to pay their respects from 5 to 6 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Thursday, September 29, in Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the White Family may be shared at www.behmfh.com.
