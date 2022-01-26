Betty L. Lemley, 88, of Waynesburg, died at 5:59 p.m. Sunday, January 16, 2022, in Paramount Senior Living in Canonsburg.
She was born Sunday, September 3, 1933, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Virgil C. Hilverding and Florence Morris Hilverding.
Mrs. Lemley was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. She was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School.
Betty enjoyed word-find puzzles, was an avid reader and loved being "on the go" all the time. She collected owls, globes and pens.
She had worked for Greenway Manufacturing, and later retired from Waynesburg University after having served in the cafeteria for many years. Betty was also a homemaker.
Her husband, Clyde C. Lemley, whom she married April 16, 1953, died May 6, 2012.
Surviving are two sons, Stephen W. Lemley of Waynesburg, and Doug (Stacy) Lemley of Waynesburg; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her special niece, Blenda Demond and her son, Chris; and special friend, Carol Hurley and family.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two sisters, Dorothy Jean Wood and Eileen Martin; and one brother, Lloyd Bill Hilverding.
At the request of the family, visitation and services will be private, with Pastor Tom Kroll and the Rev. William Parker officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, is entrusted with her arrangements. Private burial will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
