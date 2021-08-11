Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Betty Lee Wood, 87, of Washington, died Monday, August 2, 2021, after living a good, active life with family and friends.
She was born April 18, 1934, a daughter of the late Clarence and Mary Wood, in Ruff Creek, Greene County. At the age of six, she moved to Washington County, where she spent her adolescence and thoroughly enjoyed attending Trinity High School, graduating in 1952.
She enjoyed spending time with her four children and their activities, including Bible school, 4-H, Boy Scouts, band, Scholarship Fund, Brownson House League, Parent-Teacher Association, and countless other activities.
Betty's numerous pastimes included movies, card and board games, music, or just a cup of coffee with her friends and family. These pastimes also included organizing the Washington Socialites, and arranging bus trips to see The Gaithers, who sang some of her favorite songs.
Her most treasured times were Pizza and Game Night with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. However, no relationship was more important than the one she had with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Surviving are her loving children, Carol (Alan) McLaughlin, Barry Lewis, Donn (Lisa) Matthews and Dan (Heather) Matthews; grandchildren Sara (Mark) Bedillion, Emily Hitchcock, James M. Hitchcock, Alex (Olivia) Lewis, Oscar Lewis, Tyler (Maggie) Matthews, Nathan Matthews, Jess Matthews, Austin Matthews and Makena Matthews; and great-grandchildren Samuel, Agnes, Lily and Leo Bedillion, Eden and Xzavier Kahkonen, Oliver, Henry and Samuel Lewis, and Lila Lee Matthews; sisters Shirley Thomas and Helen Hackney; brother Allen "Joey" Wood; along with many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends.
Deceased, in addition to her parents, are brothers Donald, Gerald, Robert and Ronald Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Concordia Care Hospice of Washington, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date and will be published at that time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.
A guest book is available at www.NealFuneralHomes.com.
