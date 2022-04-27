Betty Lou Phillips, 89, of Waynesburg, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Waynesburg.
Betty Lou was born March 7, 1933, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Richard M. and Mary Blaker Myers Sr.
Betty Lou is survived by two sons, William J. Phillips (Sue) of Waynesburg, and Gary F. Phillips (Debbie) of New Kensington; four grandchildren, Jonathan Phillips, Gerard Phillips, Nathan Phillips, Kelsey Link (Artie); two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis R. Phillips; and five siblings, Richard Jr., Frank E. and Jack B. Myers, Dolores Ewart and Patricia Smart.
Betty was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School, Carmichaels. She worked for 30 years at the former Greenway plant and was a member of the Amalgamated Garment Workers Union. After the closing of Greenway, Betty graduated from the Greene County Vo-Tech Health Assistance program and worked as a caregiver for the elderly and infirm.
Betty attended the First United Methodist Church of Waynesburg for years.
Funeral arrangements are private and being handled by the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., Carmichaels.
Burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
