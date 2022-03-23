Betty Lou Tasker Wolfe, better known as "Orphan Annie", 78, of Waynesburg, died Sunday, March 20, 2022, in her home.
Betty was born July 28, 1943, in Terra Alta, W.Va., and was raised by her grandparents, Robert and Ethel Tasker.
She is survived by three sons, Timothy Tasker (Charlotte) of Arizona, William Frank Wolfe (Ellen) of Waynesburg, Charles Wolfe (Heather) of Waynesburg; one aunt, Delores Bolyard of Tunnelton, W.Va., whom she considered a sister; two brothers, William Grace of Baltimore and John Grace of Baltimore; her best friend, Betty Tennant of Waynesburg; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A complete obituary of Betty's "colorful life" will be posted on the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home website and Facebook page.
Family and friends were received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24. Visitation continues from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the time of a service, with Pastor Skip Herrod officiating, Friday, March 25, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville.
