Betty M. Tennant, 92, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in Washington Health System Greene.
She was born January 16, 1930 in Greene County, a daughter of the late Marshall and Mary Francis Pester Joseph.
Betty was a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Waynesburg and was affiliated with the First Church of the Nazarene, Waynesburg for many years. Betty was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the Waynesburg American Legion, the Waynesburg, VFW, and the Disabled American Veterans and Eagles clubs; associated with the Greene County track club.
Throughout her life she enjoyed playing her beloved bingo, anywhere she could, playing cards and watching wrestling on TV. She also liked doing arts and crafts.
She was married to Carl R. Tennant, who died in 1978. She later made her home with Steven Konicki, who died in 1993.
Surviving are two daughters, Loretta (Steve) DiBiase of Carmichaels, and Velma Rush of Emporium; fourteen grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren; and her beloved cat, "Mouse".
Deceased are a daughter, Barbara Keys; two sons, Carl Ray Tennant Jr. and Fred "Woody" Tennant; four sisters, Marjorie Neff, Jean Brumley, Eleanor Shriver, and Patty Eddy; and a brother, David Joseph.
Friends were received on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Trinity Baptist Church, 821 E. Roy Furman Hwy., Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, with Pastor David Woods officiating. Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behm Funeral Homes, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com
