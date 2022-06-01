Betty Skiles Shuckhart, 84, of Carmichaels, died at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va..
She was born Saturday, August 7, 1937 in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Clyde Skiles and Stella Dunn Skiles.
Betty cleaned several businesses and homes while her health permitted, and was a homemaker. Her husband, William Roger Shuckhart, Sr., whom she married on April 29, 1953, died February 13, 2000.
Surviving are: one daughter, Patty (Jim) White of Carmichaels; three sons, Terry Shuckhart and Denise of Carmichaels, Clyde Shuckhart of Carmichaels and Charlie (Amy) Shuckhart of Carmichaels; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gladys Shultz of Waynesburg, and Eldye Sue Skiles of Uniontown; one brother, Paul Russell (Beatrice) Skiles, Sr. of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two sons, William Roger Shuckhart, Jr. and Jim Shuckhart; three sisters; and one brother.
Friends were received on Friday, May 27, 2022 in the Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Pastor Dayton Mix officiating. Burial in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
