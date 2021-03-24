Betty Vaun Rockwell, 94, of Jefferson, died Friday, March 19, 2021, in her home.
Mrs. Rockwell was born June 17, 1926, near Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Ewing and Cecil Knight Areford. She was married to the late Clyde Rockwell.
Mrs. Rockwell is survived by three children, Kenneth Rockwell (Vivian) of Greensboro, Norman Rockwell of Jefferson and Kathleen Haines (Donald) of Jefferson; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are 11 siblings, Dorothy Headlee, Sarah Boone, Leatha Vernon, Daniel, Ewing Jr., Dale, Jim, Frank, Bill, Walker and Sam Areford; and a great-granddaughter, Christina Rockwell.
Betty was a former member of the First Christian Church of Clarksville.
She loved her large family, and enjoyed buying and selling antiques and going to flea markets. She kept a garden and chickens to sell vegetables and brown eggs.
Betty was an accomplished guitar player and loved to sing.
Friends and family were received in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, with the Reverend Nelson Boone officiating. Interment followed in Jefferson Cemetery.
