Waynesburg
Beverly Cross, 85, of Waynesburg, died at 9:48a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
She was born Friday, November 30, 1934, in Shirley ,W.Va., a daughter of the late Harley Hickman and Mildred Wright Hickman.
Mrs. Cross was a lifelong resident of Greene County and a member of the Bates Fork Baptist Church. She worked in the Dietary Department of Greene County Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, Debby Satterfield of Waynesburg; her son, Ed (Thelma) Cross of Waynesburg, four grandchildren, Todd Satterfield, Jessica Badila, Erin Arnold and Dan Cross; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Kelley of Carmichaels and Carolyn Ross of Waynesburg; two brothers, LeRoy "Buck" Hickman and David L. Hickman, both of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one sister, Helen Cox; and four brothers, Darrell "Joe" Hickman, Billie Joe Hickman, William "Diddle" Hickman and James E. Hickman.
Due to the restrictions in place due to COVID-19, visitation and service will be private with Pastor Lanfer Simpson officiating.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to The Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
